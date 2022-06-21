Cookstown: Man appears in court charged with mother's murder
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother in Cookstown, County Tyrone.
Her 45-year-old son, Barry Noone, who shares the address with his mother after moving from England earlier this year to care for her, was arrested at the scene.
He appeared via video-link at Omagh Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
A Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective constable said she could connect the accused to the charge of common law murder.
Barry Noone was asked if he understood the charge and he replied: "I do".
The police officer told the court a call was received by the East Midlands Ambulance Service in England on Sunday morning.
A man informed them that he had reason to believe that his friend Barry Noone had harmed his mother and taken an overdose.
The information was passed to the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service who alerted the PSNI.
Police officers who went to the house found a notepad in the hall with a message saying, 'Please don't come in, call police, I'm so sorry, Barry'.
The body of Una Noone was found in a bedroom, with her rosary beads in her hands.
Barry Noone, who was in another bedroom, was asked what had happened to his mother.
The detective said that "he paused and then said, 'I murdered her'".
'I accept my actions'
A letter was also found signed by Una Noone's son, stating that he was unable to take any more.
He had been looking after his mother since April and he said it had been traumatic but that he could not leave his mother to endure her struggles alone.
He said her crosses had become his crosses to bear and he could not carry them anymore.
During police interviews, Barry Noone stated: "I accept my actions caused the death of my mother."
He also said he had Covid in June and was confined to his bedroom, which his mother had reacted badly to, as she was terrified of Covid.
This caused more stress and she ended up caring for him and he felt he could not continue, the court heard.
Preliminary post-mortem findings revealed Una Noone had been strangled.
A defence lawyer said Barry Noone had offered his remorse and expressed sorrow at what had happened.
A bail application was opposed and he was remanded in custody until 6 July for a psychiatric mental health assessment.
The defence lawyer indicated he would be making an application for compassionate bail to allow him to attend his mother's funeral.