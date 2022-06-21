Londonderry: Fire at controversial Waterside housing development
Fire crews are attending a blaze at an unfinished housing development in the Waterside area of Londonderry.
The fire is located at a block of four derelict buildings at the Dunfield Terrace site.
Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) said they attended the incident at about 20:20 BST on Tuesday.
Three fire appliances from Crescent Link and Northland Road Fire Stations were deployed to tackle the blaze, the NIFRS have said.
They said the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.
Previously, a residents group held a series of protests at the site over safety concerns and instances of anti-social behaviour.
Building work stopped at the Dunfield site more than three years ago.
Some residents had called for the derelict buildings to be demolished saying they were an eye-sore, and were being used for drug taking and other anti-social behaviour.
Speaking from the scene, SDLP Councillor Sean Mooney said both the police and appliances from the Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended the incident.
"The is not the first time this has happened at the site," he told BBC News NI.
"There was a small fire there last night as well, but not as severe as this one I am looking at just now, the whole roof is completely on fire."
