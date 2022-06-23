Derry: Brodksy Quartet to open Walled City Music Festival
A Grammy-nominated percussion ensemble and one of the classical music world's best known quartets are among a host of acts that will perform in Londonderry this weekend.
The Walled City Music Festival returns after a two-year hiatus and runs from Thursday to Sunday.
Organisers promise a "stellar line-up of internationally-renowned guest musicians".
The festival opens with a performance from the Brodsky Quartet.
Over the years they have played with some of the biggest acts in music including Paul McCartney, Sting, Elvis Costello and Björk.
"We are honoured to have the Brodsky Quartet back, this is their second time", the festival's co-artistic director Cathal Breslin said.
"We had them during the city's City of Culture year, back in 2013, we are delighted to have them here again".
Now celebrating 50 years together, the quartet play Christ Church on Thursday.
"I can safely say they are one of the world's most established quartets," Mr Breslin added.
Their longevity is "a very rare and exceptional" achievement", he said, adding that it is also "testament to how great they are as musicians and artists".
Ciaran Scullion of Northern Ireland's Arts Council said the quartet kicked off a "high-quality, world-class, international programme".
On Friday, the Ulster Orchestra join local group Acoustronic, who premiere their new work, for a concert at the Millennium Forum.
Mr Breslin will also be on stage, performing Beethoven's magnificent Piano Concerto No. 3.
Saturday sees Sandbox Percussion from New York perform at the Cultúrlann theatre, while on Sunday the festival closes with a free, family-friendly event held in St Augustine's Church.
The Mill Ave Chamber Players from Phoenix, Arizona, who have been performing throughout the week in local primary schools, will present Aesop's Fables composed by bassoonist Thomas Breadon Jr.
Mr Breslin said the return of the festival, following the pandemic, "feels incredible".
"We are really excited, really enthusiastic about what's up ahead for this week," he said.