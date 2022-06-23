County Antrim: Silver coins found in field declared treasure
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
A hoard of silver coins discovered in a County Antrim field has been declared treasure.
An inquest heard the 84 coins may have been lost or buried near Kinbane Castle during the 11 years of war in Ireland from 1641 to 1652.
Paul Reynard said he found them while searching for a ring in a field in October 2019.
With the exception of one, the shillings and sixpences are English and cover a period between 1551 and 1649.
Greer Ramsey, from National Museums NI, said the discovery of a Bavarian thaler dated 1625/6 was of particular interest and "much more unusual".
"These coins, issued by German princes, are common on the continent but incredibly rare in Ireland.
"Unlike the other coins in the hoard, it is in mint condition.
"With a seated image of virgin and child, the Catholic MacDonnell clan associated with Kinbane Castle nearby may have treasured it for religious purposes as much as its monetary value," he said.
Dr Ramsey said the hoard may also have been connected to another Scottish clan, the McAlisters, who were later linked to land near the castle.
"One of them had been accused of the murder of a Jennett Speir in 1641 in Ballycastle and stole money from her stockings - perhaps the hoard is part of this ill-gotten gain" he said.
Dr Ramsey said the more likely explanation was that the hoard "belonged to some armed faction or solider involved in the campaigns and fighting that rage in Ireland during the 1640s and early 1650s".
Anyone searching for archaeological objects or treasure in Northern Ireland, including metal detecting, needs a licence and the landowner's permission.
All finds must also be reported to the coroner within 14 days.
At the time it was discovered, Paul Reynard and Michael Gwynne said they were helping the landowner find a ring.
Mr Reynard, who was declared the finder of the treasure at the Coroner's Court, said he was "very pleased".
"It is a very large hoard of coins. If someone lost them I think they would be very disappointed." Mr Reynard joked.
"It is just fascinating to hear the history and detail the museum have gone in to.
"If it is an important find for Northern Ireland - I hope the coins end up in the Ulster Museum."
From Germania to Ireland
Michael Gwynne said he was "absolutely delighted from a historical point of view".
"I was so happy especially to hear about the story of the Bavarian coin.
"It's quite amazing that a coin from Germania found its way to the north of Ireland."
The treasure court, heard by a coroner, must be satisfied that the object is at least 300 years old and contains more than 10% precious metal for it to be declared treasure.
The coins will now go to the British Museum for valuation and should eventually be acquired for the collections of National Museums NI.