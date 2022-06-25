GB Endurance rowing crew rescued off the Antrim coast

Bangor RNLI station
The six-strong crew were rescued after running into trouble on Saturday afternoon

A crew taking part in a rowing challenge around Great Britain have been rescued off the Antrim coast by the coastguard.

The six-strong crew of the GB Endurance team ran into trouble because of bad weather shortly after 16:00 BST on Saturday.

A tanker was diverted to help provide shelter for the team to be rescued by the Red Bay RNLI lifeboat.

A coastguard helicopter from Prestwick in Scotland was also deployed.

None of the crewmembers required hospital treatment.

