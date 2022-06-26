Portadown: Police officers assaulted during arrest
- Published
Three police officers have been assaulted as they arrested a man in Portadown, County Armagh.
The incident happened after police responded to a report of a burglary in the Bann Street area of the town shortly before 14:40 BST on Saturday.
Police said that during the course of the arrest, three officers were assaulted, sustaining minor injuries.
A police spokesperson said a man in his 30s had been arrested.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the man had been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage, two counts of burglary, and three counts of assault on police.