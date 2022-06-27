Aer Lingus announces new routes from Belfast
Aer Lingus has announced the introduction of two new routes from Belfast City Airport.
Flights to Cardiff and Southampton will begin on 7 July.
The airline's Belfast hub already services Birmingham, Edinburgh, Leeds Bradford, Glasgow, Exeter and Manchester.
The flights will be operated by Emerald Airlines, which took over Aer Lingus' regional routes after Stobart Air collapsed in 2021.
Ciarán Smith, head of commercial at Emerald Airlines, said the routes would offer more choice for travellers from Belfast.
"When quick getaways are on the top of everyone's mind, we are offering convenient timings and low fares, increasing connectivity to and from Northern Ireland," he said.
"In addition, we will continue to add more routes and increase frequencies over the coming months."
Ellie McGimpsey, aviation development manager at the airport, said: "Aer Lingus Regional's base at Belfast City Airport has been operational for just over three months and we are thrilled to already see expansion in both the number of routes served by the airline and the frequency of its services.
"With the addition of Cardiff and Southampton, Aer Lingus Regional will now operate routes to eight of the 21 destinations Belfast City Airport will fly to this summer."