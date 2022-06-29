Kathleen Thompson: Mother-of-six's killing 'unjustified'
An inquest has ruled that a soldier was unjustified in firing shots that killed a mother-of-six more than 50 years ago.
Kathleen Thompson, 47, was shot dead in the back garden of her home in Londonderry in 1971.
An inquest in 1972 into Mrs Thompson's death returned an open verdict. The attorney general ordered a fresh inquest in 2013.
This inquest started in 2018, but was adjourned to allow time to trace three soldiers and resumed in 2021.
Mrs Justice Sandra Crawford ruled that the fatal shots were fired by an individual know as Soldier D as the British Army withdrew from the South Way area of Creggan following an arrest operation in the area.
The coroner said Mrs Thompson had gone to the rear of her home in Rathlin Drive and was banging a bin lid or another object on the ground to warn people of the army's presence when she was shot.
She said that Soldier D had claimed he had opened fire after he was fired upon, and was thus acting to protect himself and his colleagues.
The coroner said: "I cannot be satisfied that Soldier D held an honest belief he was under fire."