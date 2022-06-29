Dale Farm: Profits surge for NI agri-food business
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Dale Farm, one of Northern Ireland's biggest agri-food businesses, almost tripled its pre-tax profits to £22m in 2021.
Turnover at the farmer-owned co-op was up almost 13% from £524m to £591m.
Dale Farm produces its own branded products like Dromona butter, as well as providing ingredients to other companies.
Last year, Dale Farm won a contract to supply Whey protein concentrate to Arla, a major European dairy company.
Nick Whelan, group chief executive, said turnover has grown by 60% in recent years as the business had "reviewed those areas that can no longer deliver for us and investing strongly in those that do".
"This year's results are evidence that this approach is working," he added.
Mr Whelan said the current level of "unprecedented cost inflation will require focused management".
He also suggested further modernisation of the firm's factories was planned.
"We need to proactively ensure we have a suitable asset replacement programme in place that maintains and builds processing capacity for future growth".
Last month, Mr Whelan told the BBC that food price inflation was likely to continue through this year as the rising costs of inputs like fuel, fertilizer and animal feed were passed on.