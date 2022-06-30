Muckamore: Elderly witness weeps over brother's mistreatment
By Kevin Sharkey
BBC News NI
- Published
An elderly man wept as he told a public inquiry how his "vulnerable" brother was mistreated at Muckamore Abbey Hospital in County Antrim.
The witness said his brother was subjected to electric shock treatment at the facility.
The 72-year-old former Muckamore patient, whose first name is Joe, had learning difficulties and had been diagnosed with schizophrenia.
The inquiry is examining the abuse of countless patients at the hospital.
Muckamore Abbey Hospital provides facilities for adults with severe learning disabilities and mental health needs
It is run by the Belfast Health Trust, with the department responsible for health and social care in Northern Ireland.
Joe was a patient at Muckamore over a 30-year period, from 1972 until 2002, and is currently living in care elsewhere.
In a statement to the inquiry on Thursday morning, his brother, Robert, said Joe told him that he knew "who was dangerous" at Muckamore.
The statement also referred to an incident in which Joe head-butted a member of staff.
When his brother asked him what happened before the incident, Joe said "nothing happened".
His brother told the inquiry that the staff member "knew" why Joe head-butted him.
He also outlined how, after leaving the hospital, his brother was adamant that he would "not go back" to Muckamore.
Robert also explained that his brother never spoke about what happened to him.
He said that when he asked Joe if "anything happened", his brother would reply: "Don't tell".
As his statement was being read into the record of the inquiry, Robert became became visibly distressed.
He also told that inquiry that he, himself, worked in a mental health setting.
Robert sobbed and wiped tears from his eyes as he added: "I saw how people were treated. I should have picked up on it. I didn't pick up on it".
Describing how their family had a troubled and unstable upbringing, he said his brother was a "a big softie".
Concluding his testimony, he wept and wiped tears from his eyes once more as he addressed the inquiry.
He said: "Thank you for being on Joe's side".