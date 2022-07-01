Lisa McGee: Derry Girls writer to be awarded freedom of city
Derry City and Strabane District Council has voted unanimously to award Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee the freedom of the city.
SDLP councillor Martin Reilly put forward the proposal in recognition of the "global positive impact" Ms McGee's work has had on the city and district.
Ms McGee will be the first woman to receive the city's highest honour.
Reacting to the news, Ms McGee posted on social media saying that she was "stunned, shocked and very honoured".
Notable recipients of the freedom of the city include John Hume, Winston Churchill, musician Phil Coulter, former Catholic and Church of Ireland bishops, Edward Daly and James Mehaffey, as well as Derry City's treble-winning manager Jim McLaughlin.
Derry Girls, which first aired on Channel 4 in 2018, follows four teenage girls - and "a wee English fella" - growing up in Londonderry in Northern Ireland during the 1990s.
It follows the group as they navigate the ups and downs of teenage life, all in the shadow of the final years of The Troubles.
Derry Girls has been a massive success for Channel 4, winning Royal Television Society Awards, Irish Film and Television Awards and being nominated for BAFTAs.
The final episode aired on Wednesday 18 May after three series.
Ms McGee's other notable work includes the television series Raw, which she created for Irish broadcaster RTÉ; the Channel 4 sitcom London Irish and The Deceived for Channel 5.
A date will now be set to convene a dedicated special meeting of the council to confer the honour upon Ms McGee.