Cullybackey burglary: Man injured in hammer attack
A man in his 60s has suffered injuries to his head and legs after being hit with a hammer during a burglary at a house in Cullybackey, County Antrim.
The incident in Kilmakevit Crescent was reported to police at about 19:25 BST on Saturday.
Police said a man gained entry to the house and struck the victim a number of times with a hammer before making off on foot "empty-handed".
The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police appealed for information about the incident and said the suspect was about 5ft 10ins, of medium build, with fair hair.
They said he was wearing a black bomber jacket, black tracksuit bottoms, a dark-coloured hat and a blue face mask.