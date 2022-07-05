Edward Meenan: Three men jailed over father-of-nine's death
Three men have been jailed in connection with the killing of a father-of-nine in Londonderry.
The body of Edward Meenan was found in Creggan Street in November 2018. The 52-year-old had sustained multiple injuries including stab wounds.
Sean Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years for the murder of Mr Meenan.
Derek Creswell, 30, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly, will also serve 15 years for his murder.
Ryan Walters, 23, from Station Park in Crossgar, County Down, will serve four years in prison and four on licence for manslaughter.
A fourth person, Sinead White, 38, of St Brecan's Park in Derry, admitted a charge of withholding information and was sentenced to three years probation.
'Sustained and brutal'
Judge McColgan described the attack on Mr Meenan as "sustained and brutal".
She outlined the injuries of Mr Meenan during proceedings on Tuesday - a total of 52 stab wounds and 94 blunt force trauma and fractures to both legs.
She said the blood in the lungs suggested that most, if not all, of the stab wounds were inflicted when Mr Meenan was already dead or dying.
The judge said it was accepted that Rodgers had inflicted the stab wounds and added that his clothes were covered in blood but never forensically examined due to the fact he burnt them.
Judge McColgan said she had received a victim impact report primarily written by Mr Meenan's mother, Nancy.
In it Mrs Meenan said she was left "grief stricken, devastated and heartbroken" following her son's death.
She said she had to move from her home of 40 years due to its proximity to the scene of the crime.
The judge said Mrs Meenan was "even gracious about the defendants" stating she felt no hatred towards them or their families.