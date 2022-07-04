North Belfast: Teenager attacked in sectarian hate crime
A teenage boy has sustained facial injuries after being kicked and punched by youths in north Belfast in a sectarian motivated hate crime.
The assault took place at a fast food restaurant in Brougham Street at 17:30BST on Sunday.
The boy, along with two friends, was surrounded by youths who asked them where they were from and what religion they were.
One of the boys was taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police said the assault was being treated as a sectarian motivated hate crime.
DUP MLA Brian Kingston, said it was a "deplorable hate crime" by a "cowardly sectarian bunch".
He said the youths did not know their victims but were looking for a smaller number of Protestant youths that they could attack.