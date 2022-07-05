John Hume: Musical on SDLP founder's life awarded grant
- Published
A musical based on the life of the former SDLP leader John Hume has been awarded a £50,000 grant by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland.
The production, entitled Beyond Belief, is set to premiere in 2023 to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
The musical is being produced by the John and Pat Hume Foundation with The Playhouse in his native Londonderry.
Sixty-six grants worth £2m have been awarded to groups across NI.
Tim Attwood, the foundation's secretary, said: "The Hume Foundation partnership with The Playhouse on Beyond Belief is a natural one as they have a deep commitment to promoting healing, understanding and reconciliation.
"We are excited that The Playhouse, with Beyond Belief, will develop an inspiring, creative and emotional work telling the story of John Hume's journey of peace and reconciliation."
International audience
The creative team behind the musical drama will include artists Damian Gorman as writer and composer Brian O'Doherty.
Performers from The Playhouse will also be given training opportunities as part of the production.
The premiere performance of the musical is also set to be broadcast to audiences internationally.
Roisin McDonough, the chief executive of the arts council, said: "After a difficult two years, we all understand the many positive benefits the arts brings into our lives.
"There's much to look forward to over the coming month including a brand new drama for both local and international audiences from the John & Pat Hume Foundation, as well as festivals, concerts, new literature, plus workshops and classes for adults and young people."