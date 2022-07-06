Sion Mills: Man attacked with golf clubs in aggravated burglary
A man has been injured after being attacked with golf clubs during an aggravated burglary in Sion Mills, County Tyrone.
The police said they received a report of three men forcing their way into a house in Primrose Park at about 09:15 BST on Wednesday.
The victim sustained injuries to his face and head.
The ordeal is reported to have lasted for about 15 minutes before the suspects fled the scene.
Ambulance crews attended the scene and police officers remained in the area to conduct enquiries.
"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim in what appears to have been a savage attack," Det Insp Finlay said.
"We're working to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive."
The senior officer appealed for anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious to contact the police.
"We're also keen to hear from anyone who saw a grey-coloured Mercedes in the area around this time, or captured its movements on their dashcam," he added.