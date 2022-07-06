Winston Irvine granted bail on firearms charges
- Published
Leading loyalist Winston Irvine is to be released from custody on firearms charges, a High Court judge has ruled.
The 47-year-old was granted bail after the judge was told he was not forensically linked to a holdall containing guns and ammunition recovered from the boot of his car.
He was arrested after police seized the weapons in Belfast last month.
Mr Irvine faces charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
He is also charged with possessing a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate and having ammunition without a certificate.
A second man, Robin Workman, from Shore Road in Larne, is currently in custody on similar counts.
Police claim Mr Workman, a 51-year-old joiner, transported the guns in his van to a meeting with Mr Irvine in the Glencairn area of Belfast on 8 June.
Following an alleged interaction between the two men, Mr Irvine's car was stopped a short time later.
Officers discovered two suspected pistols, an air gun, magazines and more than 200 rounds of ammunition inside a holdall in the boot of the vehicle, according to the prosecution.
Mr Irvine, from Ballysillan Road in Belfast, denied knowing anything about the contents of the bag.
'No DNA findings'
It was initially claimed Mr Irvine may be connected to a mixed DNA profile on a handle of the holdall.
But in court on Wednesday, the prosecution disclosed: "More detailed testing has excluded him as a possible contributor.
"There are no DNA findings in respect of Mr Irvine, however the bag was found in his boot."
Opposing bail, the prosecutor set out how police found £3,000 in cash, a black balaclava and alleged paramilitary memorabilia in his house.
With defence barrister Joe Brolly confirming Mr Irvine will allow police access to his phone, Mr Justice O'Hara decided to grant bail.
"Whatever the risks that the police are concerned about, I think that can be managed by conditions," he said.
Mr Irvine must put up a £10,000 cash surety, report to police three times a week and is limited to having one mobile phone.
He is to be allowed internet access after it was argued that it was required for a "sensitive" process he is involved in.
"A witness attended today who had asked to give evidence anonymously to the court," Mr Brolly added.
"There is going to be a publication once Mr Irvine is released - that was delayed - which might have fundamental importance in our society as a whole."