Flybe suspends three Belfast City Airport routes over summer
- Published
Flybe has axed three of its Belfast City Airport routes and reduced the frequency of five others during the summer period.
Flights will no longer operate to Aberdeen, Inverness and Newcastle due to "late aircraft deliveries".
The operator will also have reduced services to Birmingham, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and Southampton.
The airline's chief executive, Dave Pflieger, said the decision has "not been taken lightly".
A planned increase in flights for the period of 28 July to 29 October has now been scrapped after the airline said two aircraft leasing companies, which were contracted to provide extra aeroplanes, were unable to fulfil their commitments until after the summer.
The airline has rented aircraft from two separate airlines - one in Greece and one in Spain - but said the extra aeroplanes were not enough to provide the enhanced schedule.
It promised to introduce more flights later in the year.
"This is not a decision we have taken lightly, and as you would expect we are in daily conversations with all involved to see if anything might change that would allow us to resume our original plans at an earlier date," said Mr Pflieger.
"It is essential that we take action now to ensure you have enough time to change your travel plans, be re-accommodated on a different flight or, if that is not desired, obtain a full refund."
He added: "I want to apologise again to anyone who may be affected by this announcement; thank everyone who has flown on us to date; and renew our commitment to do everything possible to keep improving our company and keep you informed as we grow and serve you and your communities."
The airline said customers can change their flights or request a refund using their website.