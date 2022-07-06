Derry GAA: Translink to operate All-Ireland semi-final train
- Published
Translink will be running a special train service to and from Londonderry for the GAA All-Ireland football semi-final in Dublin on Saturday.
There had been criticism of the transport options for those based in the north west travelling to and from the event.
The Oak Leafers face Galway in the All-Ireland football semi-final at Croke Park.
A rail lobby group had called for a special train service from Londonderry.
Into The West campaigner Steve Bradley said: "If it's for Derry it needs to leave from Derry."
Translink said it will run coach specials leaving from Foyle Street in Derry, Dungiven and Maghera to Dublin.
A rail special is running from Belfast to Dublin and capacity on these is being enhanced to cater for the expected increase in demand.
'Much excitement'
Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd welcomed the decision.
"I know that there has been much excitement in the county in recent weeks following on from the team's fantastic Ulster Championship win which was backed up by their impressive display against Clare in the All-Ireland quarte-final," he said.
"I was keen to ensure that as many Derry supporters as possible were able to travel to Croke Park on Saturday to support the team against Galway.
"I contacted Translink to ask them to consider a special train service from Derry and I'm pleased to say that this has now been confirmed.
"This train service from Derry will complement the extra bus services that have been put on for the match.
"I hope that these public transport services will allow more people to be able to travel to Dublin."
Rail Special for GAA Semi-Final @doiregaa v @Galway_GAA with connecting services to/from Derry~Londonderry also stopping at Coleraine and Bellarena available to buy online. 🚄— Translink (@Translink_NI) July 6, 2022
Buy Online here 👉 https://t.co/mU2rXmqn6F pic.twitter.com/2RBN0rwlv1
A Translink spokesperson said it will be "an exceptionally busy" weekend as "many people are taking holidays using cross-border services and we are also committed to operating additional special coach and train services to concerts in Dublin".
"As such, we are operating at maximum capacity of the timetable and infrastructure we have available," added the spokesperson.
"Many of these special services are now sold out and so anyone travelling this weekend cross-border should ensure they pre-book their ticket to travel."