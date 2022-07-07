Ryanair returning to Belfast International Airport
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
Ryanair has announced it is returning to Belfast International Airport from summer 2023 with 12 new routes.
The new routes include Alicante, Faro, Barcelona-Girona, Malaga, Manchester, Milan-Bergamo, Stansted, Paris Beauvais, East Midlands, Edinburgh, Gdansk and Krakow.
Last August, the airline announced it was pulling out of the airport citing issues like Air Passenger Duty.
Air Passenger Duty is a tax which adds about £13 onto each flight.
The airline said basing two aircraft in Belfast will create 60 direct jobs and over 400 indirect jobs.
"At a time when other airlines are cutting their schedules and reducing their workforce, we are delighted to announce a Ryanair base at Belfast International Airport with 12 exciting routes and two based aircraft representing an investment of $200m at Belfast International Airport," Ryanair's director of commercial, Jason McGuinness, said.
But despite the move, Mr McGuinness said concerns over Air Passenger Duty remain.
He added: "To enable additional investment from Ryanair (and other airlines) from next summer onwards, the UK government must immediately scrap aviation taxes for all flights, otherwise it will put the UK (an island based economy) at risk of losing air traffic to competing European countries."
'Significant investment'
Belfast International Airport welcomed the return of the airline, describing it as "positive news for passengers".
The airport's chief financial officer, Dan Owens, said: "This is a significant investment, bringing job creation and positive news for our passengers and the region.
"It increases the number of destinations now available from the airport to over 70 domestic and international destinations, offering more choice than ever for travellers."