North Belfast: Petrol bombs thrown near bonfire site
Petrol bombs and bricks have been thrown near the Adam Street bonfire site in north Belfast.
Shortly before 17:00 BST on Thursday, it was reported to police that there was disorder among a number of youths in the Duncairn Gardens area.
Police say they are treating the incident as a hate crime and will maintain a "visible presence" in the area.
One person has been cautioned for possession of an offensive weapon.
Ch Insp Darren Fox said that police are "closely liaising with community representatives to assist in reducing any tensions".
"We are also grateful for the support of the public as we work to ensure the area remains calm and peaceful," he added.