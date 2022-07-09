Eid al-Adha: Muslims across Ireland take part in celebration
Muslim communities across Ireland have been taking part in the celebration of Eid al-Adha.
Eid al-Adha is marked by special prayers and feasts and follows Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting.
In Croke Park in Dublin the GAA hosted Ireland's largest Eid al-Adha gathering for the third year in a row.
In Belfast, families came together in the grounds of Davitts GAA club in west Belfast.
Some 42 different Muslim cultures participated in Saturday morning's celebrations.
"You will find people here from all different parts of the world," community worker Khaled El Fotooh told BBC News NI.
"It's a huge day for Muslims in Northern Ireland," he added.
In Londonderry, North West Islamic Association chairman Sameh Hassan said about 200 people attended Saturday morning's event.
They had to hold two sessions to accommodate them in the centre.
"It represents unity and equality and Muslims all over the world come together in their unique style," he said.
"We are relatively small in number in the north west so this is a good opportunity to come together."
However, he said the Muslim population had grown in the north west a lot over the last few years, representing 17 countries.
"A lot of this is due to the hospital, [Altnagelvin Area Hospital in Derry]," he said.
"There are lots of doctors and nurses from a Muslim background who have started working there in the last few years," he added.
It's all kicked off @CrokePark with @MartyM_RTE @rogerchilds2u celebrating Eid Al -Adha #hope #unity #newireland pic.twitter.com/4d5R7STFai— Muslim Sisters of Eire (@Msoe_Dublin) July 9, 2022
The centre is also holding a family fun day on Monday with traditional food and events for children.