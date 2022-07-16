Advice NI: Cost of living payment to roll out from next week
Advice NI has said people in Northern Ireland can expect to receive the first of two cost of living payments from Wednesday.
Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster's On your Behalf, Advice NI's Matt Cole said payments have started being issued in other parts of the UK but will not be rolled out in NI until next week.
However, he said the payment will take time to be issued.
People on Universal Credit and other means tested benefits will be eligible.
Mr Cole said people who are in receipt of certain benefits will have to wait longer than others to get the first cost of living payment.
He said people on child tax credit or working tax credit that are eligible for the payment will have to wait to autumn.
"They will get it, but that's a delay for them if they are struggling to meet costs now when the prices have been at their peak".
He said people who receive a disability benefit will be eligible to receive a disability cost of living payment which will come out later in the year.
"That's £150 they will be entitled to," he said.
"That will come through the normal route they would get their disability benefit".
The Advice NI representative said carers will have no automatic entitlement to the cost of living payment but will be eligible for the payment if they are already in receipt of a means-tested benefit.
'Desperate for extra support'
Mr Cole said the majority of calls Advice NI receives are from people who are struggling to pay bills and are "desperate for extra support".
"There really has been very little outside this package that people have been able to rely on if they are not able to make ends meat," he added.
The cost of living payment is part of a £37bn UK-wide package to help people cope with high prices.
The first payment of £326 will be paid by the end of the month and a second payment of £324 will follow in the autumn.