Carrickfergus: Family escape injury in petrol bomb attack
- Published
A couple and a young child have escaped injury after a petrol bomb attack in Carrickfergus, County Antrim.
The petrol bomb was thrown through the living-room window of a house at Prospect Park at about 00:40 BST on Saturday.
The couple were able to get the device out of the house and it has been taken away for further examination. Damage was caused to the living-room.
Police are appealing to those with information to contact them.