Glenavy: Man charged following serious assault
A 30-year-old man has been charged after a man suffered serious injuries to his face and hand after an attack in Glenavy, County Antrim, on Saturday.
Officers believe he was attacked with a bladed weapon.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.
The suspect is accused of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to cause an indictable offence.
He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.