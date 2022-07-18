Downpatrick: Officers injured after vehicle hit during pursuit
- Published
Two police officers have been injured after their vehicle was struck during a pursuit in Downpatrick on Sunday.
The incident took place after 21:30 BST when officers investigating suspected drug use stopped a car on Ardglass Road.
The driver made off before he was stopped at Lismore Road.
Police said the car was reversed towards the officers' vehicle and a man made off on foot before being arrested.
One of the officers suffered concussion while the other had minor injuries.
Both were treated in hospital.
The 25-year-old man who was arrested is accused of driving when unfit through drink or drugs, assault on police and failing to stop for police.
He remains in police custody.
Insp Frances McCullough said: "Assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being 'part of the job'.
"As a result of this incident, the number of police on the ground in the district was reduced and it is important to note the impact this can have on our capacity regarding service delivery."