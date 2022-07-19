Paul Rowlands death: Portrush victim was father of five from Cambridge
- Published
A man who died after being assaulted near the seafront at Portrush, County Antrim at the weekend was 46-year-old Paul Rowlands from Cambridge, England.
Mr Rowlands was a father-of-five and a grandfather-of-one, and his family were "devastated" to learn of his death, a senior police officer has said.
Witnesses have told police that the victim was drinking at the seafront with another man on Sunday night.
An argument was heard before the fatal assault, the officer said.
Mr Rowlands was found on the ground at Bath Terrace by a member of the public at about 02:20 BST on Monday.
An ambulance was called and he was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is treating his death as murder.
Det Ch Insp Neil McGuinness appealed to anyone who witnessed an argument in the area on Saturday night, and who has not yet spoken to police, to contact them.
Detectives are keen to speak to anyone who was staying in the apartments overlooking Bath Terrace at the time of the attack.
Mr Rowlands had been on an extended visit to Northern Ireland, having arrived in early June.
He had been due to return home to Cambridge at the end of July.
A 39-year-old man who was arrested over the murder remains in custody.
The attack took place on one of the seaside town's busiest weekends when the place was full of day trippers and tourists.
The community has been "completely shocked" by the attack. according to local SDLP assembly member, Cara Hunter.
"It's absolutely a devastating incident," Ms Hunter said.
"I would urge anybody who's listening, who's watching, who knows anything, who witnessed anything to please come forward."