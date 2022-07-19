Northern Ireland sick note law changed to allow more staff to issue them
By Aileen Moynagh
BBC News NI
- Published
More healthcare professionals in Northern Ireland can now certify and issue notes indicating whether people are fit for work.
A fit note, also known as a sick note or statement for fitness to work, provides evidence about a condition that affects someone's ability to work.
Until now only doctors could issue them.
New legislation introduced allows a wider range of professionals to give advice and certify fit notes.
If an employee or someone claiming benefits has been off work sick for more than seven days, a fit note provides evidence of their incapacity along with advice on how to support them to remain in or return to work.
Health Minister Robin Swann has said the change "will make it easier for people and employers to get the advice they need" and will help free up doctors' time.
The change will be delivered by the extra healthcare professionals in general practice and hospital settings where fit notes are currently provided.
Fit notes say if people are:
- Unfit for work
- May be fit for work (subject to some adaptations in the workplace or role)
The Department of Health said this recognises the valuable role other professions have to play in providing health and work advice, and supporting people to remain in work where possible.
It also said that the changes complement the healthcare system by allowing and supporting a move towards a multi-disciplinary workforce and by reducing the demand on doctors.
In a further change, fit notes are set to go fully digital in the future, meaning they will no longer need to be signed in ink.