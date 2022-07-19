Newtownards: Reports of fatalities after air crash
There have been fatalities after a light aircraft crashed at Newtownards Airport, BBC News NI understands.
Emergency services are at the scene of the crash which happened at about 20:20 BST on Tuesday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said in a statement that it received a 999 call.
"NIAS despatched two emergency crews, a doctor and an ambulance officer to the incident. No patients were taken from the scene," the statement added.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said there are no further details at this stage.
Many private light aircraft, helicopter and microlight pilots base their aircraft at the airport which is also home to flying schools.
From the scene: BBC News NI reporter Kevin Sharkey
Here at Newtownards airfield, I can see an emergency operation within the grounds.
From a distance, there is a blue flashing light and fire crews are at the scene.
It is difficult to observe much detail from the road but police have closed the main entrance.