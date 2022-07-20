Nóra Quoirin death: Parents settle lawsuit over Facebook posts
The parents of a teenager found dead in Malaysia after vanishing during a family holiday have settled a case against Facebook.
Nóra Quoirin, from south-west London, was found dead in August 2019, nine days after going missing.
Sebastian and Maebh Quoirin had initiated proceedings over social media posts made in 2019 and 2020.
Lawyers for Facebook read out an agreed statement in the High Court in Dublin on Wednesday.
The action was taken against the social media giant, which trades as Meta, and retired solicitor Anne Brennan.
Both proceedings were settled and Facebook has expressed its sympathies to the Quoirin family, who were in court on Wednesday.
Nóra's family believe she was abducted while on holiday at the eco-resort in Malaysia.
The teenager, whose mother is from Belfast and whose father is French, disappeared from her room the day after the family arrived on 3 August 2019.
A large search operation got underway and Nóra's body was found in the jungle about 1.6 miles (2.5 km) away, on 13 August 2019.
Nóra was born with holoprosencephaly, a disorder which affects brain development, and her family have said she would not have wandered off on her own.
She had poor motor skills, needed help to walk and her mental age was about five or six, her parents previously said.
Speaking outside court, Nóra's mother Meabh said the settlement marked the end of another chapter in the quest for truth.
"We are satisfied this matter is now concluded," Ms Quoirin said.
"We will continue our efforts in Malaysia in order to bring justice for our beloved Nóra.
"We wish to thank our legal team for all their support."
Meta lawyers said in their statement that "a Facebook user posted a series of allegations that were disturbing and offensive to Nora's parents on the Facebook platform", during what was a distressing time for them.
"Meta Platforms Ireland Limited appreciates that the user's allegations were distressing to the Quoirin family and takes this opportunity to express its sympathy for the distress and trauma arising from that user's allegations," they said.
"Meta Platforms Ireland Limited will continue its efforts in preventing the misuse of its platform and ensuring the safety of its users."
Police previously said there was no sign the teenager had been abducted or raped, with a preliminary post-mortem investigation showing she succumbed to intestinal bleeding due to starvation and stress.
An inquest was held in Malaysia and a coroner ruled in January 2021 that her death was accidental rather than criminal, and said there was no third-party involvement.
Her family branded the findings "incomplete" at the time.
But in June 2021, a court in Malaysia overturned the inquest's ruling that she died by misadventure.
At the time Mrs Quoirin said it was the "only reasonable" outcome after it was changed to an open verdict.
Overturning the original ruling, the judge said it would not have been been probable for the teenager to venture out on her own and navigate challenging terrain in and around the location she was found.