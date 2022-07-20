Martin Heaney sentenced for prostitution and human trafficking
A County Down man who admitted a series of prostitution and human trafficking offences has been given a five-year jail term.
Martin Heaney, 59, with an address at Maypole Park, Dromore, was also made the subject of a seven-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO).
Police said he had committed a series of despicable offences.
An order was given for half of Heaney's sentence to be served in prison and half on licence.
He has already served more than half of the sentence on remanded while waiting to be tried and will therefore be released soon.
Heaney, with an address at Maypole Park in Dromore but currently residing at Maghaberry Prison, had admitted a total of 28 charges spanning a period from June 2011 to September 2019.
The offences include 10 counts of controlling prostitution in expectation of gain, 10 counts of human trafficking and seven counts of voyeurism.
Heaney had instructed one of his victims to continue working as a prostitute when she was pregnant, and recorded others engaged in paid sexual activity without their consent.
Judge Patrick Lynch QC told Craigavon Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, that Heaney was "was using women, many of whom were extremely vulnerable".
The terms of the STPO include banning Heaney from working or advertising in the sex trade, entering into any relationships without giving notice of his background, and owning more than two mobile phones.
'Selfish financial gain'
In a statement, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's modern slavery and human trafficking unit welcomed the sentence given to Heaney.
Det Insp Rachel Miskelly said it followed an eight-month investigation, which was one of the largest ever carried out by her team.
"The investigation, from start to finish, has unearthed a series of despicable offences - all with the common aim of exploiting vulnerable young women for selfish financial gain," she said.
"The women have been controlled, used and treated appallingly.
"I'm keen to, first of all, acknowledge the inspirational courage demonstrated by those victims who came forward to assist our investigation.
"I am also taking this opportunity to reach out to anyone who is being abused, or has been abused, in this way.
"If you have been exploited, please speak to us. I can assure you that you'll be treated with respect and sensitivity - at every step of the way."