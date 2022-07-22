Finaghy pipe bomb explosion: Occupants lucky to escape injury, police say
- Published
The occupants of a house in south Belfast were lucky to escape injury after a pipe bomb explosion caused substantial damage to the front door, police said.
A loud explosion was heard after the device was left at the front door of the house in Kinnegar Road in Finaghy shortly after midnight on Friday.
Police said one man in black clothing was believed to be involved.
He is thought to have left along Benmore Drive towards Mount Aboo Park.
The device has been taken away for further examination and police have appealed for information.
Alliance councillor Micky Murray also said it was a wonder no-one was hurt in the blast.
"I've had contact from residents, people are quite shocked," he told BBC News NI.
"We could have been waking up to a very different headline this morning."
Mr Murray said the incident had caused a lot of anxiety for residents.
"This is a very quiet area, very settled and there is very little disruption that happens," he said.
"We don't know if this was a one-off incident, if it was planned and that's the worry for people here, just living with the constant anxiety of what's next."