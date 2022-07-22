Paul Rowlands death: Jason Robert Murray remanded in custody
A 39-year-old man accused of the murder of Paul Rowlands in Portrush on Sunday has been remanded in custody.
Ballymena Magistrates' Court heard that Jason Robert Murray, of no fixed abode, had been in a relationship with Mr Rowlands.
The body of Mr Rowlands, a 46-year-old father of five from Cambridge, England, was found between two parked cars at Bath Terrace in the County Antrim town.
He had sustained injuries including a laceration to the left temple.
In court on Friday, a defence lawyer said there were further enquiries to be conducted on the part of the police and the defence legal team, before a bail application could be concluded.
The bail application was adjourned again until August.