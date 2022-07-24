Ballymena: Wrightbus founder Sir William Wright dies
Wrightbus founder and former unionist councillor Sir William Wright has died.
Sir William founded the Ballymena, County Antrim, bus manufacturing firm with his father, Robert, in a tin shed in 1946.
He was knighted in the Queen's 2018 New Years Honours for services to the economy and the bus industry.
DUP MP Ian Paisley said he was "one of the last true captains of industry and commerce and a man who has left his mark, not just locally but globally".
"Sir William was a giant character," added Mr Paisley.
"I have had the honour of knowing him and his family for decades. He was both a political and business leader.
"He cared passionately about the employment and skills training of local people. He loved Northern Ireland and he was dedicated in everything that he did."
Patricia O'Lynn, Alliance Party MLA for North Antrim, said "many constituents/friends have been employed by Wrightbus throughout the years".
"A major aspect of his legacy will be the industrial advancement of electric/hydrogen-powered buses."
She sent her condolences to the Sir William's loved ones.