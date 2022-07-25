Portrush: Police renew appeal for missing man Dean Patton
Police are renewing their appeal for information on the 10th anniversary of Dean Patton's disappearance.
The Portrush man, who was 24 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen close to the Eglinton Hotel in the town on 25 July 2012.
Police have asked the public for information that will help them locate him.
Mr Patton is described as being about 6ft tall with dark hair and a tanned complexion.
Det Insp McKenna said: "It has now been a decade since Dean went missing. This period has been understandably tough for his family and friends and our thoughts remain with them."
Speaking at the time of his disappearance, Mr Patton's parents described their son as a vulnerable adult.
At the time he went missing, his parents voiced concern that he did not have access to his medication.
A week before his disappearance, Mr Patton moved from the family home to supported living accommodation in Portrush.
His mother, Linda Patton, said: "We as a family are finding it really hard to cope, it's just up and down, it's terrible and my husband is in pieces. We're just taking one minute at a time."
Anyone with information on Mr Patton's disappearance can contact the police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 770 25/07/12 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.