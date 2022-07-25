Cathal McLaughlin: Councillor convicted of sexual offence expelled by Sinn Féin
A Sinn Féin councillor has been expelled from the party after being convicted of sexual assault by a Scottish court.
Cathal McLaughlin represents the Ballymoney area on Causeway Coast and Glens council.
A party spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the victim of this serious crime of sexual assault."
They added that Mr McLaughlin failed to inform the party at any stage that he was subject to criminal proceedings.
"Given the severity of the offence, his membership of Sinn Féin is terminated with immediate effect," they said.
The Scottish court service confirmed Mr McLaughlin's conviction of the offence, with sentencing due to take place on 8 August.