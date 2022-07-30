Flooding: What to do if your NI home is hit by flooding By Paul Lawlor

Image caption, There are warnings climate change could make flooding events more common

Parts of the north west of Northern Ireland were hit by flooding after heavy rain last weekend.

Six people were rescued by emergency services on Saturday 23 July as torrential rain fell across the area.

An academic has warned that flooding events like those in the north west this weekend will become more likely as climate change takes hold.

Derry City and Strabane District Council said it was continuing to work proactively as part of the multi-agency response to the weekend flooding.

The council encouraged anyone whose home has been impacted to register their property for the Department for Communities Emergency Payment scheme.

So, if your property is hit by flooding, what can you do and what support is available?

Is my property at risk?

The flood risks for your home, or for anywhere in Northern Ireland, can be checked on the Department of Infrastructure's flood maps page.

As well as showing which areas are at risk of flooding, they also contain historical data on flooding.

My home has flooded, what can I do?

If your home has been damaged by flooding your insurance may be able to cover the cost of repair.

Your policy documents will have all the details about what is covered.

Buildings insurance covers damage to the structure of the building and to any fixtures and fittings, while contents insurance covers the possessions inside your home.

Graham Smith, head of water policy at the Consumer Council, said the most important thing when making a claim is to keep records.

"Take photos of the damage," he advised.

"Draw a line on the wall where the water has gone up to so you have a record of that.

"Keep a record of what you've had to throw out, so when the claim is made you've got an accurate evaluation of everything you've lost".

When a claim is made, a loss adjustor will visit your property to assess the damage.

If you have had to throw out larger items, like a settee for example, Mr Smith recommended leaving these in the garden or front of the property so the loss adjuster can see the damage for themselves.

Mr Smith added: "Keep a record of the calls you've made to the insurance company, who you've spoken to and what you've spoken about.

"If you get any letters - keep hold of those. And keep receipts for works that you've had done.

"By taking sensible steps now it avoids headaches down the line."

Image source, BBC Image caption, The Consumer Council advises insurance claimants to keep records of everything that has been damaged in the flood

What can I do if I can't find an insurer?

"We are aware that with flooding and extreme weather events becoming increasingly the norm these days there are some people who are rightly concerned about being able to access flood insurance," Malcolm Tarling from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) told BBC Radio Foyle.

"That is one of the reasons why the industry worked with the government several years ago to set up a scheme known as Flood Re which can ensure that people who might otherwise struggle to get flood insurance at affordable rates should be able to do so."

Properties at the highest risk of flooding may be able to qualify for the Flood Re scheme, developed by insurance companies and the UK government.

All insurers offering home insurance must pay a levy into the scheme, which raises £135m every year.

Insurers who participate in the scheme will have any valid claim made to them for flooding reimbursed, which helps keep premiums down.

Homeowners can find out if their property is eligible here.

"Check with your insurance if they're a member of the Flood Re scheme or talk to an insurance intermediary or broker who have details of those insurers who participate in the scheme and they should be able to help," Mr Tarling said.

Image caption, Emergency payment schemes are available from the council

What other help is available?

Homes which are damaged by flooding due to heavy rainfall are also eligible for an emergency payment of £1,000.

These are provided by local councils to help make the property fit to live in as quickly as possible.

Householders should contact their council which will inspect the property and, if eligible, make the payment within days.

A Homeowner Flood Protection Grant Scheme is also available which covers 90% of the costs to modify a property to make it more resistant to flooding.

The grant scheme is available up to a maximum of £10,000 and is managed by the Department for Infrastructure Rivers.