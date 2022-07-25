Covid-19: Vital surgeries delayed over patients not testing
By Aileen Moynagh
BBC News NI
- Published
Vital surgeries in one of Northern Ireland's biggest health trusts are being delayed as patients are not doing Covid tests at home, officials say.
In one unit in the Ulster Hospital over a 12-day period, 76 patients turned up for their procedures without doing a lateral flow test.
The trust said this was putting an extra burden on staff.
Christine Allam, from the South Eastern Health Trust, said it was essential that patients tested before admission.
"Theatre resources are very expensive and very limited at the minute and waiting lists are very lengthy," she said.
"Potentially, theatre is delayed at the very beginning of the list and there is a possibility that patients booked for later on in the list may have to be cancelled because of the theatre capacity."
Patients are required to take three self-test Lateral Flow Tests (LFTs) before being admitted for surgery.
The results of these tests must be registered on the government's self-reporting portal.
Previously, patients were asked to attend for a PCR Covid test 72 hours before surgery and also to self-isolate until they were admitted for their surgical procedure.
The lack of patients testing with LFTs prior to an elective procedure in the South Eastern Health Trust has meant extra time is needed to carry out testing before admission.
Ms Allam, interim assistant director of elective surgery and radiology services, said this could result in delays or cancellations of surgery.
"We are trying to keep these elective surgery pathways green i.e. Covid free and if patients are coming in not having carried out their LFTs there is a high risk that they could actually pass Covid on to other patients and staff within the unit," she said.
Instructions on how to carry out and register a LFT are provided to every patient when they are booked for surgery.