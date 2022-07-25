David Trimble: Life in pictures

Lord Trimble celebratesPacemaker
Lord Trimble, then MP, pictured in May 1991
2px presentational grey line
Pacemaker
Lord Trimble with Ian Paisley at the bottom of the Garvaghy Road in Portadown, County Armagh after the 1995 parade was allowed to pass down the road
Pacemaker
Lord Trimble, then Ulster Unionist Party leader, at a barbed wire fence during the 1996 Drumcree stand off
Pacemaker
Lord Trimble and then Sinn Féin president, Gerry Adams on 8th April, 1998 as they come in close proximity outside Castle Buildings, Stormont during a break in negotiations before the signing of the Good Friday Agreement
Pacemaker
Lord Trimble leads his Ulster Unionist party colleagues Reg Empey, Ken McGuinness MP and Jeffrey Donaldson MP into talks with Prime Minister Tony Blair at Stormont castle in June 1998
Pacemaker
Lord Trimble was a key negotiator in the Good Friday Agreement, which was endorsed in a referendum in 1998
Pacemaker
Lord Trimble, pictured with former Prime Minister Tony Blair and John Hume
Pacemaker
Pacemaker
Lord Trimble, then leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, with his wife Daphnie and children Sarah and Nicholas at their family home in May 1998