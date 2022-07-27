Patrick McDaid denied bail change to attend yoga
A judge has dismissed an application to vary bail terms for a man facing terrorism charges who wished to attend yoga and sea-swim sessions in Donegal.
Patrick McDaid, 50, of Magowan Park, Londonderry was granted High Court bail last year.
Lawyers for Mr McDaid claimed the electronic tag "may bring about some negative feelings towards him".
Mr McDaid is among a number of people facing prosecution following a joint MI5/PSNI surveillance operation.
Alleged meetings of the leadership of the New IRA were secretly recorded.
Mr McDaid was released on bail last November by the High Court with a number of conditions, including the electronic tag.
At Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday, a defence lawyer requested the removal of the tag and for McDaid to be permitted to travel to County Donegal.
"He wishes to take part in sea-swim and yoga mental health sessions," the lawyer said.
"This takes place on a Donegal beach and my client will be in shorts. The fear is the tag may bring about negative feelings towards him."
'Wetsuit not shorts'
The variation was opposed by the prosecution who said: "Clearly the bail conditions are onerous, but were considered against a risk of flight and reoffending.
"Balance has to be reached between proportionality and necessity."
The prosecutor added: "The very nature of the charges faced and the fact they are in the public domain, mean the detail is out there.
"He may prefer not to have the tag, but that's not what the court is dealing with."
Dismissing the variation in bail, District Judge Michael Ranaghan said anyone suffering from mental health issues should avail of necessary treatment and support.
However, he added: "Those facilities are available for the defendant in the north.
"I understand the tag may cause embarrassment or concern, but there are ways of dealing with that, one of which is wearing a wetsuit and not shorts."