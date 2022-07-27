Martin Heaney defied sex website ban, court told
A man who admitted prostitution and human trafficking offences allegedly defied a ban on accessing sex websites within days of his release from prison.
Police said the sites advertising strippers and companionship services were similar to those Martin Heaney previously used to exploit victims.
Heaney, 59, with an address at a probation hostel, Ormeau Road, Belfast, gota five-year sentence last week.
He was released from jail because of the time already served on remand.
Heaney was also made subject of a seven-year Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Order (STPO) with the terms including a prohibition on accessing any sites advertising personal sexual services.
The former taxi driver is now facing a fresh charge of breaching that order.
Two sites 'of concern'
He was arrested again on Tuesday at his current accommodation in south Belfast.
A PSNI officer told Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday that checks on Heaney's phone revealed two websites of concern had been viewed.
Opposing bail, a police officer said Heaney had shown complete disregard for the order.
"He was only released from prison, and within three days was viewing websites this order prevented him from doing," she alleged.
"He was convicted of controlling prostitution for gain and contacted some of his victims of the exploitation through websites such as those that he has visited.
"By visiting these sites he has had the opportunity to further exploit vulnerable members of the public."
District Judge Alana McSorley was told probation services have now applied to Parole Commissioners to have Heaney's licence revoked.
Heaney previously admitted a total of 28 charges spanning a period from June 2011 to September 2019.
Those offences included 10 counts of controlling prostitution in expectation of gain, 10 human trafficking charges and seven counts of voyeurism.
A defence solicitor said the fresh charge is denied.
"He has given an innocent account for what was on the phone," he submitted.
"The online access point was via Youtube, and in his mind he didn't breach the order."
Arguing that Heaney should be released again, the lawyer said: "He appreciates that he is on extremely thin ice and must be very, very careful."
Bail was refused.