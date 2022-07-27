Monkeypox: More vaccines needed for 2,500 people most at risk
By Aileen Moynagh
BBC News NI
- Published
The Public Health Agency (PHA) says it has a fifth of the supply it needs to vaccinate those most at risk of monkeypox in Northern Ireland.
But it said it hoped there would be sufficient vaccines by September for the 2,500 people deemed eligible.
The PHA said cases, which have risen to 18 in Northern Ireland, are mainly seen in gay and bisexual men, but anyone could potentially catch the virus.
The virus is not new but only arrived in Northern Ireland in May 2022.
Monkeypox is caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the same family of viruses as smallpox, although it is much less severe and experts say chances of infection are low.
It occurs mostly in remote parts of central and west African countries, near tropical rainforests. In those regions, there have been more than 1,200 cases of monkeypox since the start of the year.
Two main strains of the virus - west African and central African - are known to exist, and it's the milder one from west Africa which is now circulating in other regions of the world.
'Spread through skin to skin contact'
Dr Jillian Johnston from the PHA said monkey pox was spread by direct skin-to-skin contact.
"It can also be spread through contaminated bed linen and towels and sometimes to a lesser extent can be spread from coughing and sneezing of somebody who is currently symptomatic with the disease," she said.
Dr Johnston said vaccines were being made available for people considered to be at a higher risk of exposure to monkeypox, including health workers.
"We have identified about 2,500 individuals who would be eligible to receive the vaccination.
"Of that the vaccine supply that we have received into Northern Ireland so far has been about 20%, so just under 500 doses.
"It is a slight concern that we have only limited supply at the moment. However I am reassured that more supply is coming into the UK both this week and throughout August and September."
The Belfast Trust said it would begin administering the monkeypox vaccine at the weekend. It said the vaccine would be only offered to patients who had been invited to attend for vaccination and had an appointment.
'Fight the stigma'
The PHA reminded people attending Belfast Pride at the weekend to check themselves for symptoms.
John O'Doherty from the Rainbow Project, who is one of organisers of Pride, said it was important to get the right message out.
"It's important that we're sharing the message based on health evidence to ensure that those people most at risk are getting the information," he said.
"We must also proactively fight the stigma that exists around these types of infections and particularly around gay and bisexual men.
"The entire focus on sex and sexual activity about something that isn't about sex or sexual activity.
"That is the stigma that we are seeing."