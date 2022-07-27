Sion Mills crash: Man left with life-changing injuries
A man has been left with life-changing injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Sion Mills, County Tyrone.
The incident happened at about 13:50 BST on Tuesday on the Melmount Road and involved a white van and a blue lorry.
The police confirmed the driver of the van was seriously hurt and was transported to hospital by the Air Ambulance.
The road was closed for several hours and was reopened again by the police on Wednesday morning.