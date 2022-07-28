Ballymena: Murder investigation launched after man's body found
- Published
A murder investigation has been launched following the discovery of a man's body outside his home in Ballymena, County Antrim.
Victor Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his house in Orkney Drive at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday.
Forensic teams had attended the scene and conducted enquiries.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective chief inspector, Neil McGuinness, said the investigation was at a very early stage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on the 101 number.
Ballymena SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said local people were shocked at the news.
"Obviously the gentleman involved is known to them and they are upset that this has happened," he said.
"It is a tragedy and it's something that we never want to see happening.
"We would encourage anyone with information to bring that to the PSNI to ensure they can come to some conclusion in regards to this tragic event."