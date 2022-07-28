Covid-19 lateral flow testing extended into August
Those with Covid-19 symptoms will still be able to get free Lateral Flow Tests (LFT) into August.
This follows an earlier decision by the Department of Health to only make tests available until the end of July.
However, he said hospitals continued to see severe pressures.
"After careful consideration therefore I have decided to extend the current availability of lateral flow testing, including for those with symptoms, for a further short period," he added.
The tests are currently available to those with Covid-19 symptoms.
Health and social care staff, those visiting health and care settings and those providing care to someone at high risk if they contract the virus can receive the tests without having symptoms.
'Limited public health rationale'
Meanwhile, in the Republic of Ireland, HSE (Health Service Executive) Covid 19 testing centres could be closed from the autumn.
The proposal to close centres follows a recommendation from interim chief medical officer Breda Smyth.
The Department of Health in Dublin said that from autumn, testing would only occur based on a clinical decision at GP-care level or if deemed necessary for public health in order to manage an outbreak.
The department said the continuation of the testing programme had very limited public health rationale now.
This was due to a deterioration in disease indicators and the fact that there was no emergence of a variant of concern which could pose a risk to public health.
The department said the HSE had been in the process of developing proposals in order to transition the testing programme towards a longer term, sustainable model so the disease could be managed without the mass testing which has been in effect since the beginning of the pandemic