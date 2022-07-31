Big Butterfly Count: NI public urged track population
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland is lagging behind the rest of the UK when it comes to tracking the butterfly population.
The Big Butterfly Count first launched in 2010.
The charity behind it is hoping more people in Northern Ireland will take part this year in "the world's biggest survey of butterflies".
"We have a large amount of data, but we need more," Rosie Irwin, from Butterfly Conservation Northern Ireland, told BBC News NI.
"There's data across the UK, but Northern Ireland is lacking in data so that's why Big Butterfly Count is fantastic.
"It's a really, really simple way for anybody to get involved and to do their citizen science role."
That role requires people to take 15 minutes in a sunny spot, count the butterflies they see, try to identify them and then report them.
"You can download the app, or you can go to the website and you can download a sheet," added Ms Irwin.
"You might be having a cup of tea in your garden, or you might go for a walk with the dog, and you'll just literally count how many butterflies you see and how many of each species.
"There's a couple of day flying moths in there too.
"So we're going to understand what they're doing."
Butterflies play an important role in pollination.
Tracking how they are doing gives conservationists a way to monitor the wider environment and how it might be changing.
Ms Irwin said "butterflies are a fantastic indicator of change".
"So they're really sensitive when there's a change in their habitat," she said.
"70% of all butterflies are declining at the moment and that includes Northern Ireland.
"What we would love to have is a biodiversity indicator and butterflies are perfect for that."
The Big Butterfly Count continues until 7 August.