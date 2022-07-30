Strangford Lough: Driver taken to hospital after car found overturned
A driver has been taken to hospital after a car was found on its roof on the shores of Strangford Lough.
The police praised the person who spotted the vehicle, off the Portaferry Road, on the early hours of Saturday morning,
Officers who arrived at the scene first went in to the water to check for casualties but the driver was located nearby.
He was treated for minor injuries and then taken to hospital.
Posting on the PSNI's Ards and North Down Facebook page, the police said: "Top marks to the passing motorist who spotted this vehicle on the Portaferry Road earlier.
"Yes, easy to see now, but at 2:30am when dark, with driving rain and higher tide not so obvious."
Other emergency services and specialist teams were also praised for their assistance in the operation.
"Fantastic teamwork all round, and great appreciation to our blue light friends in the NIFRS, NIAS and HM Coastguard", the police said.
"None of this possible of course without the speedy actions of the community."