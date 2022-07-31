Victor Hamilton: Third arrest after body found in driveway
- Published
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in the Portadown area on suspicion of the murder of a man in Ballymena, County Antrim.
Victor Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his house on Orkney Drive at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday.
A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of the murder remain in custody.
The latest arrest was made in the early hours of Sunday.
The 29-year-old man was arrested in the Spring Meadows area of Armagh on Thursday and the woman was arrested in the Belfast area on Friday.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has appealed for anyone with information to contact them.