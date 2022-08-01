Victor Hamilton: Man charged with murder in Ballymena

Victor HamiltonPSNI
Victor Hamilton was found in the driveway of his home in Ballymena

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a man in Ballymena, County Antrim.

Victor Hamilton, 63, was found dead in the driveway of his house on Orkney Drive at about 07:50 BST on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old man is expected to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Monday.

A 33-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody, while a 23-year-old woman has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Liam McBurney/PA
Forensic teams at the scene on Orkney Drive

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

More on this story

Related Topics