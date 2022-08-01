Sion Mills: Man dies in hospital following crash
- Published
A man who was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sion Mills, County Tyrone, on Tuesday has died.
Police said the incident happened at about 13:50 BST on the Melmount Road and involved a white van and a blue lorry.
The man who died was the driver of the van.
He was transported to hospital by the Air Ambulance following the crash but police said he passed away on Sunday from his injuries.
Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.